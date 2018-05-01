Nigerian Gets Court Judgement Against Etihad Airways — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Gets Court Judgement Against Etihad Airways

A Nigerian man, Ebosie Jideofor John has sued to court an international airline Etihad Airline and won. In the case before Honourable Justice Hadiza R Shagari of Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, the plaintiffs were ably represented by Pius E Sodjie and Pekun Sowole of Jurislaw Chambers while the defendant, Etihad Airline, was […]

The post Nigerian Gets Court Judgement Against Etihad Airways appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

