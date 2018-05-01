Nigerian Government speaks on possibility of Trump’s visit — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Government speaks on possibility of Trump’s visit
Nigerian Government has spoken on the suggested visit to the country by the US President, Donald Trump. Speaking through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the government said the visit may not happen any moment soon as it will take up to a year to prepare. Onyeama, who said this in Washington, DC, adding […]
