Nigerian Guy Left His Date Stranded,After She Ordered For What She Can’t pay For — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Guy Left His Date Stranded,After She Ordered For What She Can’t pay For

A Nigerian guy shared how he left his date hanging after she ordered for a meal she couldn’t pay for and was rude to him.

According to him, his date had the highest price for the food they ordered for, after their meal, he asked that she foot the bills cause he was a little cash strapped and was not with his debit card.

This was when things took a dramatic turn… the guy said the lady became rude to him and asked ‘why would she pay for his food?!’… Cool with this, the guy jejely paid for his own food and left her to pay for hers.

Read his narrative below;

“So I Took a Girl on a date yesterday, her total meal was N11,800. Mine was N3,450. With confidence, I told her to pay for both that I forgot my ATM card and I had low funds (I had my ATM Card and some money tho)

Next thing she said “Why will you even expect me to pay for your food? Who does that?” with an angry face.

Didn’t know whether that was a threat or something but I just called the waiter, paid for mine N3,450 ordered an UBER and left.

Everything she ordered for, I’ve never heard of them before but that’s none of my business. Few minutes later she called me that she didn’t know I would take her statement serious, she is sorry and that she really doesn’t have up to N5,000 with her…

…how can I just leave her and walk away. Oh well, ladies should learn to order what they can pay for and even if you can’t, DON’T BE RUDE like you own the man.

“WHY WILL YOU EVEN EXPECT ME TO PAY FOR YOUR FOOD?”

