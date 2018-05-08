 Nigerian Man Identifies One Of The Offa Robbers Who Was A Policeman (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Man Identifies One Of The Offa Robbers Who Was A Policeman (Photo)

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Nigeria man on twitter has finally identified one of the armed robbers who robbed about 3 bank at offa. According to the twitter user… ” This is Michael Adikwu, a constable whom I tried, and was dismissed by Police, in Ilorin for misconduct, 2012, was amongst the Offa robbers. He’s arrested now by Kwara […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Nigerian Man Identifies One Of The Offa Robbers Who Was A Policeman (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.