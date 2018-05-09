 Nigerian man manufactures a car with just N80,000 in Abia state (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Nigerian man manufactures a car with just N80,000 in Abia state (Photos)

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An enterprising young Nigerian man has manufactured a car with just a sum of N80,000 in Ohanze town, near the commercial city of Aba in Abia state.

The young man identified as Francis Emmanuel runs a company named EM Automobile.

This enterprising young Nigerian is in the business of manufacturing automobiles and has built a brand of car called the EM Emulate.

According to him, the EM Emulate is manufactured using Mate motorcycle engine together with other locally fabricated materials.

Thus far, and largely due to inadequate funding, he has built only one unit of the EM Emulate. However, here is the interesting part: a unit of the EM Emulate is built with only Eighty thousand naira (N80, 000) !

Indeed, such industry and determination ought to be encouraged. With some encouragement and support, such project have the potential to come out much better.

See more photos:

