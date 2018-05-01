Nigerian man rain curses on ex-girlfriend who dumped him for a rich man (photos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian man rain curses on ex-girlfriend who dumped him for a rich man (photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Brandy Temmy Gold has taken to social media to call out his Girlfriend after she dumped him for a rich man.

Brandy Temmy who was recently left heartbroken after his girlfriend left him for someone richer, took his time to rain curses on her via Facebook.

He wrote:

“Caffy temmy gold you broke my heart without any excuse. you follow another man because he rented you an apartment. You have forgotten those time when we eat, catch fun, sex play together. So this is what I deserve Tope?. You will never have rest of mind. Mercy from east, west, south and North will not locate you anymore. Your glory will not be a useful one.

No matter how the situation may be, you will not be favoure. You have carry my half part to meet another man, till you will d-i-e, you will not be complete. You will even be rotten as time goes on, Chai Girls are wicked. Just a few weeks to my journey, Adebayo Tope, you will never reach your destination of Joy, Happiness, lastly Omo koni sin e” wa damu wa Foro wawaleeee. u dx olori buruku I take u from gutter and make u a human. u w soon go back to it adebayo tope. caffy temmy gold. fake grl. caffy temmy gold.. , u break my heart. d woman I trust. we eat together catch fun. sex play. spend in terms of money. bt now u leave mi bcos a man of two kids rented u a room.

tope u w nt b favoured. mercy from east west south Noth w nt locate u. u w suffer till ur third generation God plan w Neva b ur might Omo oni sin err. wa sanku. won ni jere tree, u w nt b happy in d morning till night. adebayo tope caffy temmy gold wa sanku ni daff tabi mark tabi iveco Loma paa re awon obi ee koni jere re although ur mother have course u bcos of wat u have did for mi. so shall it be. Amen Amin aseeee agreed

