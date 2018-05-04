Nigerian Man Sentenced To Jail For Romance Scam And Cheating — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Man Sentenced To Jail For Romance Scam And Cheating

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, May 3, 2018 secured the conviction of Ikechukwu Elom Awoke, before Justice A. Y. Sanya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on a 2-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy and cheating to tune of N350,000 (three hundred and fifty thousand naira).

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N50,000 for conspiracy on count one and eighteen months imprisonment with option of fine of N50,000 for cheating on count two.

The case was triggered by a petition dated August 16, 2017 by one Noami Wanya, who claimed she met the convict through the Facebook, and in the process entered into a relationship with the aim of marrying each other.

In the course of the relationship, Awoke fraudulently obtained N350,000 from the petitioner through his account domiciled in one of the old generation banks, prompting the victim to petition the EFCC. The offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 320 (a) and 322 of the Penal Code Law Cap 102, Laws of Borno State.

Awoke pleaded guilty to the two counts and was convicted and sentenced by the court after a review of the facts of the case.

