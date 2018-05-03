 Nigerian movie producer calls for Ghana-Naija film collaborations - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Nigerian movie producer calls for Ghana-Naija film collaborations – GhanaWeb

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment


GhanaWeb

Nigerian film producer, Femi Odugbemi, has called on stakeholders in the Nollywood and the Ghanaian movie industries to come together to create value for their respective economies. According to the CEO of Zuri24 Media Limited, this will reduce
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

