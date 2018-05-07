Nigerian OAP, MC Akonuche accuses Headies awards of ignoring Igbo artistes — Nigeria Today



Nigerian OAP, MC Akonuche has labelled the organizers of the just concluded 2018 Headies Awards as tribal in that no Igbo artiste won an award. According to him, the award show was meant for Yorubas alone.

”For d past 6 years iv been on radio iv come to realise DAT there is particularly a special type of segregation bw d Eastern Nigerian musicians n d westerners.. But with critical analysis, I noticed DAT d Easterners contributed so much to dia own problem.. Its very hard for Igbo artistes who has made it to support rising fellow artist .maybe bc d rising artists however don’t also support them.. Look at d sponsor’s of @the_headies ,not even one big man or company from d east,all sponsors r from Yoruba..why won’t d Igbo’s nt be segregated n nt given awards?? We make so much money n all in our mind is only business n nobody is thinking about improving entertainment in east just very few like SIR EMEKA OFFOR had in d past contributed to entertainment.

Look at d #12thheadies last nit..from d red carpet, no Igbo anchor, no Igbo presented an award, except Ebuka who of course is a Yoruba personality, no Igbo artist performed n no Igbo artist won an award in all categories. Even SONG OF D YEAR DAT was supposed to go to MAD OVER U BY @runtown was given to a Yoruba Artist.. I work on d radio n I call tell u DAT MAD OVER U received high air play from December 2016 wen it dropped till mid 2017 wen IF by DAVIDO came out..

But wot do I know? I’m just an ordinary OAP

With dis analysis, I’m finding it difficult to accept DAT #Headies is a Nigerian award..I feel its more of a YORUBA AWARD even though d Igbo’s contributed as d architect of their own problem n therefore I’m calling out d whole Igbo Artist to come out n support their up rising artists just like @davidoofficial is doing n let our rich Igbo men try n support entertainment… If u attack me on MY wall,be rest assured DAT u will be BLOCKED.. I JUST SAID MY MIND.. HAPPY SUNDAY!!!.”