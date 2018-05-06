Nigerian Prisons’ website shutdown amid recruitment — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Prisons’ website shutdown amid recruitment
The online portal of the Nigerian Prison Service has been temporarily shutdown, findings by DAILY POST have shown. The development came barely one week after the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to fill existing vacancies into the service. Candidate were asked […]
