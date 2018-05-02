Nigerian Runs Girl Who Charges N400k Per Night Narrowly Escapes From Been Used For Rituals By A Ritualist In Delta (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Runs Girl Who Charges N400k Per Night Narrowly Escapes From Been Used For Rituals By A Ritualist In Delta (Photos)

An alleged ritualist has been arrested at Daniel Umukoro extension, Ughelli in Delta State. According to reports, the seeming opulent man negotiated s*x with the lady based in Benin City, Edo State on phone and they both agreed on a N400,000 fee. The lady arrived at the house – a duplex as seen here on […]

The post Nigerian Runs Girl Who Charges N400k Per Night Narrowly Escapes From Been Used For Rituals By A Ritualist In Delta (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

