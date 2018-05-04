 Nigerian Students Can Now Study Railway Engineering In ABU — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Students Can Now Study Railway Engineering In ABU

Posted on May 4, 2018

Nigerian Students Can Now Study Railway Engineering In ABU. Nigerian students who want to study Railway Engineering may not have to travel abroad for the course again as Ahmadu Bello University is about to start the program. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Garba announced the commencement of the new course on Monday, April 30, 2018,  during the matriculation …

