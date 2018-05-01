Nigerians ask, what is the problem with rap music? - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Nigerians ask, what is the problem with rap music? – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Nigerians ask, what is the problem with rap music?
Following J. Cole's successful concert in Lagos, it has birthed a snowball effect with Nigerians asking what the problem with the genre is in the country. Published: 5 minutes ago; Ehis Ohunyon. Print; eMail. play J Cole's performance has sparked a …
J. Cole strikes chord with anti-drug rap
Nigerians Don't Hate Hip Hop, They Just Love Foreign Rappers – Tylz
