Nigerians Blasts Sophia M: Davido Would Have Been With You But Your Long throat No Let You See Road — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Blasts Sophia M: Davido Would Have Been With You But Your Long throat No Let You See Road

Sophia Momodu, Nigerian superstar, Davido’s first babymama seems to be dealing with a handful right now, as she has been backlashed by Nigerians who are reacting to the Porsche car gift, Davido gave Chioma Avril for her 23rd birthday.

Some of the comments on Sophia Momodu’s page was about being a ‘slay queen/baby mama with no real life job’, and not even getting an ‘assurance’ from Davido before becoming his baby mama.

Here are some comments below;

Quote

@wfachiever wrote; Work u no get..U jst dey Yankee dey slay..Only Imade be ur assurance and imade na woman no be man…Better go get a job or start ur own biz!Its never too late and stop deceiving urself!All this people wont tell u the truth…U need to work hard and make ur daughter proud!Less I forget get off social media for a while..It will help a lot @thesophiamomodu You need to work!You don’t have a job ma’am!You need something to keep this beauty forever!Go get urself a job or start up something!You can be slaying with no work!The one u get go finish!! @Khing.zee wrote; @thesophiamomodu#Chiomadon take over u don turn babymama lol girl’s learn from this own ooh @davidoofficial player @official_luchipatrick95 wrote; Davido would have been with u but your longthoart no let u see road @thesophiamomodu chioma has taken ur place and was giving a brand new car…. nextime u will stay humble. …… don’t say hello to me the babe is not loyal I remember davido and her had iusess when she just had imade this babe refuse to take the car davido bought for her all because it was not a big jeep.

Read parts of the lyrics of Assurance below: “I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o. I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me Assurance, Assurance, I give my baby Assurance, I give my baby Lifetime insurance Yeah.”

Well, well, well…

