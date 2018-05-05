Nigerians praise Ayade as Godswill Akpabio visits Rice City, Garment Factory — Nigeria Today

Nigerians praise Ayade as Godswill Akpabio visits Rice City, Garment Factory
Senate leader and former Governor of Akwa ibom state, senator Godswill Akpabio on friday may 4th visited the ultra modern Rice City and the Calabar Garment Factory. The senator who could not hold his excitement took to his facebook page to share his testimony after being conducted round the factories. The former Governor who described […]
Nigerians praise Ayade as Godswill Akpabio visits Rice City, Garment Factory
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!