 Nigerians React to Buhari’s Medical Trip — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians React to Buhari’s Medical Trip

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, announced through his official account that he would be travelling to England to conduct a medical check up. In a short tweet, he said; I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Nigerians React to Buhari’s Medical Trip appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.