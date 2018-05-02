Nigerians urged to patronise made in Nigeria products — Nigeria Today

Nigerians urged to patronise made in Nigeria products

Nigerians have been urged to patronise made in Nigeria products for the

purpose of encouraging local industries to strive and as well boost the

economy of the country to better the lives of the citizens.

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Exhibition Limited, Honourable Bolaji Atense gave

the advice yesterday in Abuja, while speaking to newsmen at the official

opening of the Expo Nigeria, 2018.

Atense asserted that there is no way local industries will survive in any

economy where products are abandoned and not patronissed by the people of

that country, adding that most manufacturers in the country have improved

the quality of their products to meet international standard.

He said that most of the countries in the world are excelling economically

because people in those countries patronise their local products, stating that

Nigerians should borrow a leaf from people of other nations for the purpose of

enhancing the Nigeria economy.

According to him, “let us be proud of our local products. Let us embrace made

in Nigeria goods. If you travel out of this country, especially the western world,

80 percent of what you see in their markets is locally produced goods.”

Atense, who said that they are expecting about 300 participants at the

exhibition, revealed that over 500 exhibitors were available during the opening

ceremony saying that they are expecting others from various part of the

country to showcase their products.

CEO of Exhibition Limited, said that many manufacturers with good products

are hiding somewhere in the country without people noticing them, explaining

that the purpose of the exhibition is to promote and showcase made in Nigeria

products for Nigerians and the rest of the world to see.

“It is unfortunate that some of these small scale industries do not have

strength to come out with their products, so we are bringing them out through

this initiative so that the world will know that such products are available in

Nigeria.

“Expo Nigeria, 2018 was borne out of the love we have for this country and we

are ready to tell people around the world that Nigerians can produce quality

things that can last for a long period of time” he said.

Atense stated that at the end of the exhibition, which will last for weeks, many

made in Nigeria products that were not known in the past will be discovered

and people that need such products would have found what they have been

looking for.

While declaring the exhibition open, Minister of Science and d Technology, Dr.

Ogbonnaya Onu, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Curator, Shuibu

Alhaji Umoru expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the programme,

stating that government has put in place policies that will support local

industries across the country.

He also encouraged Nigerians from all works of lives to patronise made in

Nigeria products any where they find themselves and be proud of using

products produced in the country of their origin.

