Nigerians will vote Corrupt, wicked Leaders again – Rev Uma Ukpai — Nigeria Today

Nigerians will vote Corrupt, wicked Leaders again – Rev Uma Ukpai

Rev Dr Uma Ukpai is a renowned Evangelist and one of the foremost gospel preachers in Nigeria

and Diaspora. In this interview with journalists in Uyo, he said that Christians in Nigeria

should fast for 200 nights in order to stop the carnage by alleged herdsmen on Nigerians.

He also called for the amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to incorporate younger people to

seek elective positions. EMEKA SAMUEL was there for Nigerian Pilot.

What is your reaction to president Trump’s

directive to our President- Muhammadu

Buhari to stop the killings of Christians in

Nigeria?

Christians in Nigeria are regarded as a

minority and they are almost snubbed.

We beg to be part of Nigeria. We have not

redeemed our place of honor and respect.

Most believers are even shy to say that they

are Christians. I believe that what Trump

said to our President will be well digested

to not just by our President but by our

leaders. No one has the right to kill a life

that he cannot replace. The way they kill

Christians in Nigeria shows that cows are

more valuable than human beings. From

my own point of view, a cow is a cow;

50 million cows remain 50 million cows

and cannot be compared with a human

being therefore, no one should lose his life

because of an ordinary cow. It is painful that

in Nigeria, cows are preferred over human

beings. My worry is that nobody is shocked

over what is happening. We have lost our

capacity for shock and surprise, so if a man

loses this capacity, he is among the dead; in

order words, we are among the living dead

of the world.

Recently, President Buhari while in UK

said that the herdsmen threatening the

country are not Nigerians but from Libya

trained by Gaddaffi, sir, what is your take

on that?

Gardaffi? (Laughs) you can tell a blind man

that there is no oil in a soup and he will

believe but you cannot tell him that there

is no salt in a soup because he will taste it

and know. Do you get my argument? We

are not children! They should not fool us

by saying that the herdsmen were trained

by Gardaffi. Gardaffi who died about ten

years ago? When he was alive he could

not even do that. So how could he have

done this after they must have killed and

buried him many years ago? Let them tell

us another thing. The problem with us in

Nigeria is that we are the greatest inventors

of excuse. You cannot beat us when it comes

to giving an excuse. So when this man

started giving excuses, of course you know

that he is a Nigerian. The sad news is that a

man of excuses is a man of failure because

you cannot confront what is confronting

you. So somebody should stop deceiving

us and answer our questions: who are the

herdsmen? Who gave them the money they

use in buying such guns they move with,

who are the financiers? How come they kill

without being questioned or queried? How

come they are killing people and nobody

has ever taken them to court, no conviction.

As a respected man of God, what is the

solution to this problem both spiritually

and physically?

Well, Christians should give up their

dinner for 200 nights and ask God to fight

for them. If all the believers in Nigeria can

give up their dinner for 200 nights and cry

unto God, He will come down and fight

for us. God has not come down to fight

because we have not invited Him and I

am showing you the shortest way to that

invitation. Let every believer in Nigeria give up his dinner for 200 nights and ask

God to turn our lamentation into laughter,

our disappointment into supernatural

appointment and our disgrace into grace. I

want to assure you that God will come down

and answer us.

Will you say that Christians have not done

enough to stop the massacre?

Yes we have not done enough. Until the

killings stop, we have not done enough.

Some Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have called

for the resignation of Mr. President; what is

your take on that?

Well, I wouldn’t say, I will not join issues but

all I want to urge Christians is to call on God

to fight for us.

So what is it amongst us that our prayers

cannot be answered?

No! No! No, I don’t think that our prayers

are not being answered. Write down what

I am going to tell you. We are still here as a

country because of the result of our prayers;

that is what people does not seem to know.

People take our prayer efforts for granted.

Had it being that we were not praying there

wouldn’t have been anything like Nigeria.

We are still here because of prayers of all

Christians.

In view of what is going on in the country,

some people have called for separation in the

country, is that call appropriate now?

In order to succeed in life, you must not quit

or surrender. You must learn how to confront

what confronts you. Breaking up of the

country is not the answer. Europe for reasons

we may know yet are coming together.

We will be better together because a good

numerical strength is good. We will achieve

more if we work together as a nation. Our

problem is that we don’t love one another, we

are self centered. We are people who want to

be successful but not ready to pay the price of

success. Those who want to serve or lead us

must pay the price of leadership. They must

take care of us. They must give account of

what they are doing.

Sir, what will you say about the National

Assembly members, Some people are

commending them, in your opinion are they

doing what they are supposed to do or are

they dragging us backward?

My view is that the National Assembly

members are fighting for themselves. They

don’t know what the questions are; therefore,

they cannot answer our questions. When

you ask a man the longest river in the whole

world and the man answers that it is Aba

River then you will know that he did not

even understand the question and don’t even

expect him to answer the question in the next

ten years.

Speaking prophetically by 2019 General

election will you say that Buhari who has

declared his intention to run for 2nd tenure

will succeed?

I will not announce to anybody.

So how do you see 2019 elections?

There is still going to be Nigeria. We are still

going to elect the most corrupt and wicked

leaders. It is funny when corrupt people are

expected to produce perfect leaders. In a

country where you demand money before

you vote, you cannot help but have corrupt

leaders who gave you money to vote them.

So long as we are corrupt and collect money

to vote who, we should not have voted, we

will continue to produce corrupt leaders.

Unless we will go to Ghana to look for

leaders to lead, we pray God to help us.

On that note sir, what is the way forward,

your advice to the people?

You will not like my advice because my

advice will be that every man who is 25

years old and above should not seek to

lead us. They should all resign and retire

from active politics. They have eaten the

poisoned apple and they are no longer fit

to rule. It is frightening that God said that

when he wants to judge a nation, he gives

them babies to rule over them. Babies are

those who don’t know the evils of the

world. That means we are under a curse

as a nation. Leaders who don’t know

what it means to bring unity and build the

economy should retire hoping that God will

give us men who know what the questions

are. Younger ones should be allowed to rule

us. The young ones are teachable, they have

not been corrupted, and I mean they are

willing to learn.

Are you saying that the constitution should

be suspended?

Not the constitution to be suspended, but to

be amended. The important thing is to run

a school for the young ones. A school that

teaches them how to care for one another,

hear me, no pastor can carry healing

anointing who has no tears for the sick, a

pastor who cannot cry for the sick cannot be

used by God to heal the sick. When leaders

do not have feelings for the poor, they are

disqualified from being our leader.

Sir how do you see fight against corruption

in the country?

Is there any fight against corruption? How

many people have been charged to court?

How many people have been convicted

in three years? May be you know more

than I do, just give me the names of those

that were convicted and charged to court.

Can we stop fooling ourselves? This is

commotion without motion. If there is

no conviction that means there is no fight

against corruption.

You talked about choosing of leaders, we

want to know how you get the revelation

to pronounce someone a leader or governor

and recently you and other Christian

leaders in Akwa Ibom endorsed Gov. Udom

Emmanuel for second term, was it out of

revelation or conviction?

Number one thing you should know is

that we may be equal in fellowship but

not equal in anointing. I can walk into

a stadium and declare that 100 cancer

patients can go home healed and God will

honor it. Sometimes we look down on men

of God without understanding who they

are. God can decide to show some people

what tomorrow will hold and you will not

question Him. We are not equally gifted,

there are certain things which you all can

do but I cannot do. It is on record that I

can pick a microphone under a rain and

command the rain to stop and it stops. I

can tell a woman that is harassing me over

child bearing that her punishment will

be every year one child and God honors

it. There are some people blessed with

prophetic anointing, others with healing

anointing, there are others that He blessed

with wisdom and oil of meekness. Unless

you are taught by God

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

