Nigeria's elections among world most expensive - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Nigeria's elections among world most expensive
Daily Trust
Nigeria's elections among world most expensive
Daily Trust
Nigeria's elections are among the most expensive in the world, with the cost soaring from a little above N1 billion in 1999 to over N100 billion in 2015, investigations by Daily Trust have shown. The country's huge cost of elections has surpassed that …
