Nigeria’s money safe with Buhari, Osinabjo – Lauretta Onochie — Nigeria Today

Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to the President on Saturday said that the country’s economy is safe in the hands of President Muhammadu Buharia and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. According to Onochie, with this uncommon virtue, Buhari has more advantage over other prospective candidates interested in the presidential race. “Our money is safe […]
Nigeria’s money safe with Buhari, Osinabjo – Lauretta Onochie
