Night of music, glitz and glamour at 'Castle Lite Unlocks Concert' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Night of music, glitz and glamour at 'Castle Lite Unlocks Concert'
By BENJAMIN NJOKU & ROTIMI AGBANA. It was indeed a night of glitz, glamour, good music and palpable excitement as Castle Lite unlocked different shades of fun last Friday at the Castle Lite Unlocks Musical Concert, which held at the prestigious Eko …
A blast of music, as Castle Lite unlocks J Cole in Lagos
