Nike wants to put treadmills in shoes to help you get them on — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

As per a new patent filed in early May, Nike is looking to place a “rotatable conveyor element” in the sole of your shoe. No, it’s not to help you work out. Rather, it’s to help you put the shoe on a bit more easily. 

The post Nike wants to put treadmills in shoes to help you get them on appeared first on Digital Trends.

