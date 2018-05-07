Nike wants to put treadmills in shoes to help you get them on — Nigeria Today

Nike wants to put treadmills in shoes to help you get them on
As per a new patent filed in early May, Nike is looking to place a “rotatable conveyor element” in the sole of your shoe. No, it’s not to help you work out. Rather, it’s to help you put the shoe on a bit more easily.
