Nikola sues Tesla and gets an 800-truck Anheuser-Busch order in the same week — Nigeria Today

Nikola sues Tesla and gets an 800-truck Anheuser-Busch order in the same week
Nikola Motors sued Tesla for $2 billion in loss of business due to alleged patent infringement. Two days later Nikola received a record-breaking order for 800 trucks from Anheuser-Busch, which earlier had ordered 40 Tesla Semis.
The post Nikola sues Tesla and gets an 800-truck Anheuser-Busch order in the same week appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!