Nikola sues Tesla and gets an 800-truck Anheuser-Busch order in the same week — Nigeria Today

Nikola sues Tesla and gets an 800-truck Anheuser-Busch order in the same week

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Nikola Motors sued Tesla for $2 billion in loss of business due to alleged patent infringement. Two days later Nikola received a record-breaking order for 800 trucks from Anheuser-Busch, which earlier had ordered 40 Tesla Semis.

