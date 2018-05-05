NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rain showers across Nigeria on Sunday — Nigeria Today

NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rain showers across Nigeria on Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country with slim chances of thunderstorms over Mambilla Plateau on Sunday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 23 to 35 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that thunderstorms were expected over Abuja, Yola, Bauchi, Gombe, Lafia, Jos, Makurdi, Lokoja and Minna axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities with prospect of isolated thunderstorms.

This would be over Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Umuahia, Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Ibadan and Abeokuta axis in the afternoon and evening period.

It also predicted cloudy conditions over South-West coast region with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket in the morning hours.

NiMet further predicted localised thunderstorms and rain showers over most parts of the region later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 34 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with chances of increased cloudiness in the afternoon and evening period.

“Northern States will also have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 39 and 24 to 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Stable weather condition is most likely over the northern states with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the central cities and the southern parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts. (NAN)

The post NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rain showers across Nigeria on Sunday appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

