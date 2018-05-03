 Nina says she wasn't recognized in her own state Big Brother Naija - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nina says she wasn’t recognized in her own state Big Brother Naija – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nina says she wasn't recognized in her own state Big Brother Naija
Pulse Nigeria
Nina, who has returned to Imo State after her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, says she wasn't recognized. Published: 10:25; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. Nina says she wasn't recognized in her state Big Brother Naija play. Nina says she wasn't
BBNaija 2018: Nina laments, reveals what Imo govt did to herDaily Post Nigeria
Buzzing Today: BBNaija – Miracle gets presidential welcome in Imo state as Nina gets snubbedInformation Nigeria
BBNaija: I Wasn't Recognised In My Own State – Nina Cries On InstagramConcise News
NAIJA.NG –Naija News –Nigeria News –Ghafla!
all 12 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.