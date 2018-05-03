Nine Nigerian governors in support of state police – El-Rufai — Nigeria Today

Nine Nigerian governors in support of state police – El-Rufai
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said the issue of state policing should be looked at again, noting that it would providesa new opportunity to strengthen security in the country. According to him, nine governors were already in support of the creation of state police. El-Rufai made the remarks on Wednesday in […]
