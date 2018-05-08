 Nintendo Switch Online paid service will feature cloud saves, 20 free games — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nintendo Switch Online paid service will feature cloud saves, 20 free games

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Nintendo has revealed that its Nintendo Switch Online paid service will include access to cloud saves when it launches this September. The feature has been requested by numerous players since the system released in 2017.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Nintendo Switch Online paid service will feature cloud saves, 20 free games appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.