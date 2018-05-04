NITDA to rejig curriculum for IT education — Nigeria Today

NITDA to rejig curriculum for IT education

Dr Isa Pantami, director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said the agency was working on developing a viable curriculum for IT education at all levels.

Pantami made this known at the conference of the Academia in Information Technology Profession (AITP) in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was: “Information Technology for Promotion of Quality Education Research and Local Content Development”.

Pantami, who was represented by Mr Ben Ewa, deputy director, Cooperate Planning and Strategy Development said “we are interested in fostering viable and sustainable education ecosystem.

“IT is a broad environment but it is multi dimensional and knowledge field that involves computer science, artificial intelligence, psychology and public policy.

“To get it right in education system, we need to employ these disciplines in a process that enables Nigeria to fill up the deficiency in the supply.

“What is critical considering the rate of technological development globally is the supply of technology enabled services including content,” he said.

According to him, there is insufficiency of digital content from the primary level to tertiary level.

He said that IT education in the country required an interactive curriculum including software devices.

“We are working to bring together partners to come up with a workable framework for a new curriculum for different end users for quality turn out of students at all levels.”

Prof. Charles Uwadia, president, Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) stressed the need to upgrade the teachers’ IT knowledge.

