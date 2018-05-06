NMA appeals to FG to honour agreements with JOHESU — Nigeria Today

NMA appeals to FG to honour agreements with JOHESU

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has appealed to the Federal Government to honour all agreements with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), and end the ongoing strike in the nation’s health sector.

The association made the appeal on Sunday, in Abuja in a communiqué issued at the end of its 58th Annual General/Scientific and Delegates’ Conference.

According to the communiqué read by its new President, Dr Francis Adedayo, the association said it disparaged the strike and appealed to the Federal Government to end it soon.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JOHESU, a union comprising all health workers in Nigeria, apart from medical doctors and dentists, began a nationwide indefinite strike on April 18.

“We disparage the ongoing strike action by JOHESU and appeal to government to honour its agreements with all health workers.’’

On medical tourism, the association said that: “We call on the government to improve the work environment and upgrade the infrastructure to meet international standards in order to reverse medical tourism”

However, NMA applauded the government for its efforts in rehabilitation of primary health institutions in the country.

“We applaud the efforts of the government in rehabilitating Primary Health Centres and other institutions in Nigeria.

“We appeal for the accreditation of such centres as primary providers of health services in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)”

“We want to commend the senate for improved budgetary provision in the 2018 budget for the health sector.

“We commend the senate for approving the inclusion of one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation in the 2018 budget.

“For improved funding of primary healthcare in Nigeria as mandated by the National Health Act 2014.’’

The association also called on the government to increase budgetary allocation release for health to meet 15 per cent of the total budget, to embrace the universal health coverage for all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the association has elected new national officers to run its affairs for the next two years.

The following members were elected into the National Officers Committee (NOC) of the NMA.

Dr Francis Adedayo asbpresident; Dr Kenneth Tijo as first vice president; Dr Ofem Enang – second vice president; Dr Olumuyiwa Peter – Secretary general; Dr Benjamin Ikechukwu – Deputy Secretary General. (NAN)

