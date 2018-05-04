NNL: Kogi Utd. coach expresses confidence in match against Mighty Jets — Nigeria Today

NNL: Kogi Utd. coach expresses confidence in match against Mighty Jets
Kogi United Football Club Head Coach Tunde Abdulrahman on Friday, expressed optimism that his team would have a good outing in Plateau against the Mighty Jets FC. Abdulrahman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that, his boys had prepared well for the match and would surely continue their impressive performance with an away victory against the hosts in Jos. The former Kwara United and Wikki Tourists handler said:
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!