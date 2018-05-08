 NNPC now controls 14% retail business, to open more stations – Baru - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
NNPC now controls 14% retail business, to open more stations – Baru – Vanguard

Vanguard

NNPC now controls 14% retail business, to open more stations – Baru
Vanguard
Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says the corporation's downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, now holds 14 per cent of the share of petroleum products retail business in Nigeria.
