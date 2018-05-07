No APC Ward congress in Rivers —Abe — Nigeria Today

No APC Ward congress in Rivers —Abe

…As party describes exercise as unprecedented success

By Dapo Akinrefon & Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT— SENATOR Magnus Abe, yesterday, said that Saturday’s nationwide Ward Congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, never held in Rivers State.

However, another chieftain of the party and former Agriculture Commissioner in Rivers State, Mr Emma Chinda, attested to peaceful conduct of the exercise in his Emohua locality among other testimonies on the exercise.

On the other hand, the state Chairman of the party, Dr Davies Ikanya, said: “The unprecedented success and peace recorded during her Ward congresses of May 5, 2018 in the 319 Wards of the 23 local government areas of the state are an act of God, the beginning of the collapse of the regime of Governor Nyesom Wike and redeeming the state from further downward slide.”

He further described the positive outcome of the Ward Congresses as good prevailing over evil, light displacing darkness.

He added: “With this success, we are convinced that Governor Wike and his agents in APC will not only be ashamed but counting their loses. We expect Wike to start preparing to account for the evil he and his agents envisioned against Rivers State and her people.

“The APC notes that considering the unprecedented vandalization of its state secretariat by well known elements of the party, the party has set up a Stock-Taking Committee to ascertain the level of damage of the property of the party vandalised and stolen which the culprits of this heinous crime will pay.”

On his part, Abe, the senator representing Rivers South-East district, in a statement in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, said: “The leadership of APC in Rivers State acted against the guidelines for the party’s congresses which said purchase of nomination forms should end 24 hours before the commencement of the congresses.

“The development is a fight against internal democracy in the APC. We call on the national leadership of the party to intervene to save the party’s internal democracy.

“Our worry is that some leaders of the party deliberately want to obstruct the ward, local government and state congresses. We are appealing to the national leadership to do what is right to ensure a free, fair, peaceful and credible congress in Rivers State.”

