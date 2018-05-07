 No end in sight to national bus strike as unions, employers discuss new offer - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

No end in sight to national bus strike as unions, employers discuss new offer – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


eNCA

Learn how to make money online. Click here

No end in sight to national bus strike as unions, employers discuss new offer
Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN – A new offer is on the table in a bid to end the nationwide bus strike. Transport union Satawu says that unions and employers are currently discussing a new offer. The strike, which started on 18 April, has crippled the transport system
Unions debating new offer to end #BusStrikeIndependent Online

all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.