 No Federal university should charge tuition fees, says FG - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

No Federal university should charge tuition fees, says FG – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

No Federal university should charge tuition fees, says FG
Vanguard
Ebola: FG directs surveillance at all entry points. —Approves N1.4bn for new control towers equipment for six airports. By Johnbosco Agbakwuru. ABUJA – FOLLOWING the report of recent outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo, the Federal
Don't charge tuition fees, FEC warns federal universitiesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
FG reportedly bars federal universities from charging tuition fees, describes it as illegalNAIJA.NG
FG To Stop Tuition Fees Payment In Federal Universities, Queries NUCIndependent Newspapers Limited
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
all 12 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.