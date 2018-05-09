 ‘No Insurance Company Has Insolvency Ratio Problem’ – NAICOM — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘No Insurance Company Has Insolvency Ratio Problem’ – NAICOM

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Against the report by a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) that solvency ratio of five, out of 12 Nigerian insurers companies have fallen below regulatory threshold, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has described the report as false and misleading. According to the refuted report, the five insurers whose solvency ratio are below the threshold are Aiico Insurance […]

The post ‘No Insurance Company Has Insolvency Ratio Problem’ – NAICOM appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.