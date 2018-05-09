‘No Insurance Company Has Insolvency Ratio Problem’ – NAICOM — Nigeria Today

‘No Insurance Company Has Insolvency Ratio Problem’ – NAICOM
Against the report by a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) that solvency ratio of five, out of 12 Nigerian insurers companies have fallen below regulatory threshold, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has described the report as false and misleading. According to the refuted report, the five insurers whose solvency ratio are below the threshold are Aiico Insurance […]
