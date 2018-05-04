No Movement All Over Igboland On May 30th – IPOB Declares — Nigeria Today

No Movement All Over Igboland On May 30th – IPOB Declares

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a sit-at-home order, to be carried out on 30 May, across the five states of the South-East geo-political zone in memory of those killed in the Nigerian Civil War. The announcement was made in a statement signed by Mr. Emma Powerful, the group’s Publicity Secretary. According to […]

The post No Movement All Over Igboland On May 30th – IPOB Declares appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

