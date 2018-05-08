No parallel APC congress in Enugu – Nwoye — Nigeria Today

No parallel APC congress in Enugu – Nwoye

CONTRARY to allegation by

some aggrieved members of

the All Progressive Congress,

APC, in Enugu state that they

were sidelined in the recently

concluded Ward Congress of

the party in the State, the state

chapter of APC has dismissed

the allegation, insisting that

the congresses were the most

peaceful in the country.

Already the Appeal Panel

for the congress led by Charles

Babagbale, has commenced

sitting to look into petitions

and complaints by aggrieved

members of the party.

Addressing journalists at the

APC Party secretariat in the state

capital, Babagbale said the panel

commenced sitting yesterday

and so far has received only one

petition.

He called on aggrieved

members of the party to formally

come forward with their

complaints to enable them look

into such complaints, adding

that the panel will round up on

Wednesday this week.

According to him, reports

reaching the panel indicate that

congresses actually took place

across the state contrary to

allegations by some aggrieved

members that the exercise did

not take place.

Babagbale, further disclosed

that for now, the three man panel

was not in a position to ascertain

whether there was parallel

congress or not as alleged by

some aggrieved members.

Also speaking during the

media briefing, the APC state

Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye

posited that the congresses

were very successful in the 260

wards across the seventeen

local government of the state,

adding that for the first time in

the history of congress in Enugu

State, people came out enmasse

from the grassroots to vote

for candidates of their choice

without inducement.

He, however, regretted that

the Foreign Affairs Minister,

Geoffrey Onyema was allegedly

being economical with the truth

on the congress, insisting that he

failed to follow laid rules and

regulation guiding the conduct

of the congress.

Nwoye said it was unfortunate

that the minister, rather

than come to the state party

secretariat to get necessary

information from the congress

committee that came from

national headquarters of the

party, choose to hold his own

meeting in a hotel.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

