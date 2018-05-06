 Nobel Prize for Literature postponed amid Swedish Academy turmoil - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nobel Prize for Literature postponed amid Swedish Academy turmoil – Daily Trust

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nobel Prize for Literature postponed amid Swedish Academy turmoil
Daily Trust
The organisation that decides the Nobel Prize for Literature has said it will not announce an award this year, after it was engulfed in a scandal over sexual assault allegations. The Swedish Academy has been in crisis over its handling of allegations
Nobel Prize for Literature suspended after sexual misconduct revealedNew Zimbabwe.com
Academy: Nobel Literature Prize postponed after #MeToo turmoilHurriyet Daily News
Can the Swedish Academy emerge unscathed from scandal?Yahoo News Canada (blog)
CW33 NewsFix –Independent Recorder –NRToday.com –News On 6
all 18 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.