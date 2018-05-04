 Nobody Is My Mate In Music – Reekado Banks Brags — Nigeria Today
Nobody Is My Mate In Music – Reekado Banks Brags

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Popstar and Mavin youngster, Reekado Banks has bragged about his musical prowess ahead of the Headies awards which comes up in a few hours time.

The Mavin records youngster while working in the booth on two new projects with TY Mix declared that he was way above his competition.

He wrote, “I’m nobody’s mate on his social timeline after his studio session with the foremost producer. See photos below:

 

 

Source – Naijaloaded

The post Nobody Is My Mate In Music – Reekado Banks Brags appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

