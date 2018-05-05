Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedezie reveals the ‘saddest day of his life’ — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedezie reveals the ‘saddest day of his life’

Popular comic actor, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki, has built a reputation in placing smiles and laughter on the faces of his fans across the world through his interpretation of characters.

However, 2009 is a year the actor would not forget as it was the year he lost his brother to sickle cell anemia.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, the actor revealed that the day his brother died was the saddest day of his life, he also revealed his biggest fear.

He said,

“That was the day I lost my younger brother to Sickle Cell Anaemia. That was a very terrible day for me. My brother and I were very close and he looked up to me as his hero and mentor. One thing I loved about him was that he was very funny. There was nowhere he went to that he did not make people happy. He was about to gain admission into the university when he died.

“I was in South Africa when he died and immediately I heard about his death, I returned to Nigeria as quickly as possible because I told them not to keep his corpse in the mortuary for too long. I made sure that he was buried within a week before I went back to conclude the project that I was doing in South Africa.

I have a foundation that takes care of vulnerable kids in the society but ever since the death of my brother, whenever I stumble on news about people living with sickle cell anaemia, I’m always very touched. Such news always reminds me of him and I want to help people living with the sickness.”

On his biggest fear, The 40-year-old actor said;

“My biggest fear in life is to become poor. I have experienced poverty and it was not funny; I would do everything legal to ensure that I never witness poverty again in my life,”

