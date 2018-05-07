Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar covers VL Magazine’s May 2018 Edition — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar covers VL Magazine’s May 2018 Edition

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is the latest cover star for VL Magazine‘s May 2018 Edition as she speaks to the magazine about her life as an actress, future plans, health and current projects.

In their special feature for this month they feature uprising singer Henry Jones as the next big thing in the Nigerian music industry. Also, they talk about “How To Fix Your Broken Compact Powder” and “10 Classic Wardrobe Tips You Need To Know“.

See the spread below:

Credit

Photography: @olapictures_

Styled by: @Valerosastyle

Outfit: @trishocouture & @tash_bytashagodwin

Hair: @haykraftbeautystudio

Makeup: @Annklairmakeup

Graphics: @chrishaze_

CEO & Publisher: @iamtheolyon

