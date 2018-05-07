NordFX: Ideal Broker to Work With Cryptos — Nigeria Today

NordFX: Ideal Broker to Work With Cryptos

Based on the last year results, the International Association of Forex Traders (IAFT) has recognized NordFX as the “Best Broker to Work with Cryptocurrencies”. It was soon followed by another forex award that designated the platform as the “Best Crypto Broker Asia” for the past year. While these awards are just a tip of the iceberg, they go on to show that NordFX is highly appreciated in the cryptocurrency community.

So, what does the firm have to offer?

An Outstanding Reputation as a Provider of High Standard Brokerage Services.

NordFX is a renowned international Forex broker offering trading services to both individuals and institutional customers. Created in 2008, NordFX implements cutting-edge technologies and up-to-date trading platform as it regularly increases the range of supported currencies and financial instruments available for trade. The platform provides flawless integration capabilities with the renowned MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader Mobile applications, which makes it convenient for traders to place orders on the platform from anywhere in the world, over any device.

Cutting edge technology aside, NordFX has over the years built an outstanding reputation as a provider of high standard brokerage services and has since begun channeling the same level of professionalism on to cryptocurrency trading. Crypto-traders can open trading accounts on the NordFX trading platform, to trade major crypto-fiat pairs. Going a step further, they can also choose to deposit, make withdrawals or hold their account balances in cryptocurrencies instead of just fiat.

The trading platform at NordFX has been tailored to impact the way the crypto-user generates steady earnings through better decision making. There are two trading accounts options available to crypto-users.

The NordFX Pro account is ideal for traders. A minimum deposit of $50 or its crypto equivalent opens this account which has been designed to match their experience level, with features that enable the trader to transform data into decision making.

The NordFX Zero account can be opened with a minimum deposit of $100 or its cryptocurrency equivalent. In contrast to the Pro account, the Zero trading account owners are given access to interbank liquidity (ECN).

Traders can trade such popular cryptos as Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD), Dash (DSH/USD), and Ripple (XRP/USD) on both accounts. The leverage ratio is up to 1:1000. Users can maintain their account balances and carry out deposits and withdrawals in either USD, ETH, or BTC.

Even though there are various account types, users don’t have to create more than one account to trade different assets, especially cryptocurrencies. One single account, of any type, is enough to handle all supported crypto-assets, making it a one-stop trading and brokerage solution for cryptocurrencies in the market. The number of supported cryptocurrencies on the platform continues to grow as the platform keeps adding new trading pairs based on the market demand.

In addition to the convenience of using a single account for trading crypto as well as traditional assets, users of NordFX can further take advantage of the MetaTrader4 support. With MT4, users can make use of the widely used popular interface along with an extensive list of integrated trading tools: indicators and scripts that facilitate high-quality technical analysis, allowing traders to make informed decisions and execute profitable trades.

