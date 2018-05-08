 North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit
Vanguard
Leaders of North America's bid for the 2026 World Cup urged FIFA voters to ignore the “politics of the moment” on Tuesday as they promised to deliver a record-breaking multi-billion-dollar profit for the global football showpiece. In an address to the …
US gives assurances to FIFA over travel for 2026 World CupESPN
White House assures FIFA a travel ban would not affect 2026 World CupThe Globe and Mail
FIFA fines Russia over racist chants at France friendlyReuters
Evening Standard –The Punch –BBC Sport –The Independent
all 66 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.