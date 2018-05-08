 Northern governors' wives call for concerted efforts to tackle drug abuse - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Northern governors’ wives call for concerted efforts to tackle drug abuse – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Northern governors' wives call for concerted efforts to tackle drug abuse
The Eagle Online
Abubakar, who described the menace of drug abuse among youths in the north as worrisome, said the lives of future generation in that region were in serious jeopardy if left unchecked. By The Eagle Online On May 8, 2018. Share. The Northern Governors
Northern govs wives want FG to tackle drug abusePulse Nigeria
Northern govs wives meet to tackle drug abuse, addiction by womenThe Nation Newspaper
Forum describes codeine ban as breakthrough in fight against drug abuseVanguard

all 6 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.