Northern governors wives hail FG on codeine ban — Nigeria Today

Northern governors wives hail FG on codeine ban
Federal Government has been commended by the Northern Governors Wives Forum for the
ban on importation and production of codeine products in the country.
Speaking on behalf of the governors wives, chairperson of the forum and wife of Bauchi State
governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar made the commendation in a statement issued
to newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.
Mrs Abubakar said the ban “is a major breakthrough in the fight against drug abuse among
youths in the country.”
She described drug addiction as a canker worm that had eaten deep into the fabric of the
country, especially among the youths, adding that the Northern Governors Wives Forum had
made the fight against drug abuse its priority intervention project, explaining that the forum, in
collaboration with relevant stakeholders, had taken a holistic approach in curbing drug abuse
among youths in the country, “particularly in the northern part of the country.
"Following a UNODC training for all northern governors wives, six states (Benue, Sokoto, Kebbi,
Niger, Kogi and Bauchi) are at various stages of implementing the work plan,” she disclosed.
Hajiya Abubakar said that steps taken by the forum to eradicate the menace included
establishment of drug control committee, drug community volunteer scheme, skills acquisition
centres, as well as provision of female rehabilitating wing.
"The centers are expected to among other things rehabilitate victims of drug abuse by
providing them with counselling and moral support to enable them becomes useful members of
the society,” she further said.
The governor’s wife called on other stakeholders involved in the fight against drug abuse to put
all hands on deck with the aim of achieving the target of a drug-free society, urging parents to
monitor their wards with a view to nipping in the bud untoward behaviours in the society.
