Notorious Cult Member Kills Man Over N20,000 Gift From A Politician — Nigeria Today

Notorious Cult Member Kills Man Over N20,000 Gift From A Politician

A suspected leader of the Eiye Confraternity, Lukuman Agboola, in the Bariga area of the state has been arrested by men of the Lagos state police command for allegedly killing a resident, Adegoke Philip. It was gathered that Agboola, aka Baggo, reportedly killed the victim following an altercation over N20,000 which was given to them […]

The post Notorious Cult Member Kills Man Over N20,000 Gift From A Politician appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

