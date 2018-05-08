 Notorious Cult Member Kills Man Over N20,000 Gift From A Politician — Nigeria Today
Notorious Cult Member Kills Man Over N20,000 Gift From A Politician

A suspected leader of the Eiye Confraternity, Lukuman Agboola, in the Bariga area of the state has been arrested by men of the Lagos state police command for allegedly killing a resident, Adegoke Philip. It was gathered that Agboola, aka Baggo, reportedly killed the victim following an altercation over N20,000 which was given to them […]

