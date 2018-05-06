Notorious Cultist Killed in Clash With Guards — Nigeria Today

Notorious Cultist Killed in Clash With Guards

Yusuf a known cult member has allegedly died after a fight with some guards in Kwara State. Yusuf, who was popularly called ‘Indomie’, was a leader of the Eiye Confraternity. A resident who wished to remain anonymous revealed that Yusuf was killed by bullets he allegedly fired at the guards. He said, “We were told […]

The post Notorious Cultist Killed in Clash With Guards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

