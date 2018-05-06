 Notorious Cultist Killed in Clash With Guards — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Notorious Cultist Killed in Clash With Guards

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Yusuf a known cult member has allegedly died after a fight with some guards in Kwara State. Yusuf, who was popularly called ‘Indomie’, was a leader of the Eiye Confraternity. A resident who wished to remain anonymous revealed that Yusuf was killed by bullets he allegedly fired at the guards. He said, “We were told […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Notorious Cultist Killed in Clash With Guards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.