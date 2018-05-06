Notorious Kwara cult member dies in clash with guards - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Notorious Kwara cult member dies in clash with guards – The Punch
|
Notorious Kwara cult member dies in clash with guards
The Punch
A notorious cult member, identified as Yusuf, has reportedly died after a clash with some guards in Kwara State. Sources told journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday that Yusuf, popularly called 'Indomie', was a leader of the Eiye Confraternity …
