Notorious Thieves Nabbed During Late Night Operation In Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Notorious Thieves Nabbed During Late Night Operation In Lagos (Photos)

Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps officers have apprehended three notorious thieves identified as Ogundele Moses, Raji and Segun at Itogbe street in Orile Agege LCDA during a night operation on Thursday 3rd of May 2018. The robbers were caught with some items which were stolen at a mechanic workshop. They confessed that they have been into […]

The post Notorious Thieves Nabbed During Late Night Operation In Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

