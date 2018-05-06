NPFL 2018 Lobi Stars begin second stage with wiN - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

NPFL 2018 Lobi Stars begin second stage with wiN – Pulse Nigeria
NPFL 2018 Lobi Stars begin second stage with wiN
Lobi Stars continued the second stage of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars to stay on top of the NPFL. A total of 9 matchday 19 fixtures were played which involved three draws and six home wins. A total …
